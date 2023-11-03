LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Crumley House’s 4th annual Season of Giving Fundraiser is now in full swing.

According to a release from the local brain injury rehabilitation facility, the fundraiser’s main driver is an online auction, where community members can bid on a variety of items, services and experiences, with all proceeds benefitting the Crumley House.

Local businesses donated their services or goods to be auctioned off for the annual fundraiser. Some items up for bid include jewelry, studio photography sittings, outdoor activities, cosmetic packages, a spa day and more, the release said.

“We rely heavily on the generosity of our region to assist us in our efforts here at The Crumley House,” said Executive Director Guynn Edwards. “The day-to-day cost of operating our residential and adult day programs is significant, and this campaign is vital to ensuring we are able to provide for the needs of our brain injury survivors.”

Along with the option to bid on items in the online auction, community members can also choose to “sponsor” members of the Crumley House, which will directly provide tickets to events, activities and more to those undergoing rehabilitation at the center.

“Our members, both residential and in the day program, enjoy doing the same activities we all do,” said Program Director Clay Morelock. “It may be going to the movies, bowling, an ETSU basketball game or simply dining out. Those activities have expenses attached to them such as transportation and staffing.”

The release said these sponsorships available in the online auction will allow the public to directly support a member of the center.

The Season of Giving fundraiser takes place online now until Dec. 15. Those seeking more information on the fundraiser can visit CrumleyHouse.com.