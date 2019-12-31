Sears in The Mall at Johnson City closing on Jan. 5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last remaining Sears store in the Tri-Cities will close its doors on Jan. 5, a store manager told News Channel 11.

In September, the store released a statement saying:

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Johnson City, Tennessee. The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-October and the store is planned to close by mid-January. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Sears.com for all their product needs.” SEARS

The Johnson City store manager also told News Channel 11 that employees will be receiving severance packages. Relocation packages were not offered, as the nearest Sears location is over two-and-a-half hours away, the manager said.

The Sears location in Kingsport was demolished in October 2018 to make way for other retail opportunities in the area.