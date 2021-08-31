Searches & evacuations underway in Southwest Virginia after heavy rains

(WJHL) — Remnants of Hurricane Ida struck Southwest Virginia, leading to several inches of rainfall to cause flooding and landslides in several communities.

The Hurley area of Buchanan County, Virginia received enough rain to result in landslides that destroyed homes and structures, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO said those affected have a shelter available at the Grundy Baptist Church at 1283 Edgewater Dr.

BCSO released a statement late Monday night, saying fire, rescue and search agencies from across Virginia and West Virginia were assisting in the area. Searches are set to resume in Buchanan County Tuesday and damage will be assessed by ground and aerial teams.

Those in the Hurley community are also under a boil water advisory until further notice, according to town officials.

The Dickenson County Emergency Management Agency stated in a Facebook post that multiple stranded Hurley residents had been assisted by the agency.

The storm damaged prompted area school closures, including the following:

Hurley Elementary and Middle School

Hurley High School

Riverview Elementary and Middle School, which is also serving as a shelter for those who were evacuated

All other schools in Buchanan County will remain open.

Numerous first response teams have been assisting in the rescue efforts, including but not limited to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, specialized teams from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Dickenson County Emergency Management, Haysi Fire Department, Sandy Ridge Fire Department, Clintwood Fire Department, Haysi Police Department and rescue teams from West Virginia.

