Search warrant leads to drugs, guns in Dickenson County

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Three people are facing charges after investigators found drugs and guns while executing a search warrant.

The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office and 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force executed the warrant in the Caney Ridge area of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and firearms.

Authorities have filed 11 felony charges against Sharon Mullins, Jason Mullins, and Kevin Mullins related to narcotics trafficking and possession. All three were booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Haysi.