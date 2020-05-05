1  of  2
Search warrant leads to drug charges against Hawkins Co. man

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Kenneth Collins (Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County man is facing several charges after authorities say they found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and firearms inside his home.

Kenneth Collins of Cope Lane was charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are housed, sold, or manufactured; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana.

Agents of the Third Judicial Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Collins’s residence on April 27.

Investigators say they found meth, marijuana, glass meth pipes, baggies, torch-style lighters, digital scales, and several firearms inside the home.

The search warrant was part of an investigation by the drug task force and sheriff’s office since late 2019. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department were also involved.

