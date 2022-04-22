ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – In January 2022, Dean Blevins announced his plans to retire from his position as president at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton after nearly 13 years in the role.

On Friday, the college announced that its search for its next president had been narrowed down to two finalists. A release from TCAT Elizabethton states the next president will be one of the following:

David J. Hicks – the current superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Georgia and an adjunct professor at Piedmont University

– the current superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Georgia and an adjunct professor at Piedmont University Daniel Ray O’Quinn – the current vice president of TCAT Elizabethton

Both finalists’ resumes and additional information is available on the Tennessee Board of Regents website.

Public candidate forums and interviews are scheduled for both Hicks and O’Quinn on May 3. Hicks’ forum is set for 9 a.m., while O’Quinn’s is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Those interviews will be held in the auditorium of the main campus and will be recorded and posted later.

Following the interviews, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will make a recommendation to the rest of the board, which will be taken into consideration prior to the board selecting the next president.

Hicks and O’Quinn are the only two applicants remaining from an original pool of 15.