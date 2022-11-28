BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools is on the search for its next director of schools. School officials narrowed their search to three candidates, each being interviewed publically Monday.

This comes as current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski plans to retire at the end of June.

Each of the three candidates comes from an educational background.

In her interview, Deidre Pendley cited her 31 years working in education, including her current positions as the career and technical education programs director and as an assistant principal for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools.

Pendley said her role as assistant principal for the past 11 years kept her plugged in with staff and students.

“It’s unique that Sullivan County is going to name someone this early,” said Pendley. “Just to be able to glean and to learn from the leadership that they already have, is an incredible situation.”

Chuck Carter is the current director of career and technical education programs for the Tennessee state Department of Education.

Carter said he’s spent 31 years in education, 16 of those years in the classroom.

“I believe in servant leadership, so I don’t want to just be there pointing fingers and directing,” said Carter. “I want to roll up my sleeves and be just as involved in as anybody else in our stakeholders.”

Josh Davis, the principal at West Ridge High School. Davis worked as an educator in both Sullivan County and Kingsport City Schools since 2003. He has worked as an assistant principal and principal in the county since 2011.

The Sullivan County Board of Education will meet again on Thursday, Dec. 1 to discuss the search further.