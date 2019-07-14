Greene County Sheriff’s Dept. identifies body recovered in Nolichucky River

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department confirms they’ve found the victim involved in a drowning investigation from Saturday.

According to the department, deputies and emergency crews recovered body of a man, between his late 40s and early 50s, this afternoon in the Nolichucky River near Birds Bridge.

The man has been identified as Keith McNeely

Sheriff Wesley Holt tells us around 5:25 p.m. Saturday evening they were called to a drowning near the Jones Bridge.

911 received a call from a person saying that several people were swimming and one person in that group got caught in a strong current and did not resurface.

Crews suspended the search Saturday due to weather, but have been on the scene since early Sunday morning.

Crews set up recovery operations near Birds Bridge on Old Asheville Highway.

Sheriff Wesley Hot issued a press release about the squads that helped with the recovery.

· Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad

· Hawkins County Rescue Squad

· Morristown Rescue Squad

· Greene County EMS

· Greene County Sheriff’s Department

· Debusk Volunteer Fire Dept.’s Rehab Unit

· Greene County Emergency Management Agency and Director Bill Brown

· Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Dept.’s Chaplain, Danny Ricker