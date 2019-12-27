Search continues for third body in Mendota triple-murder case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators are still trying to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered and dumped into a river.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the body of Athina Hopson of Johnson City, according to Sheriff Fred Newman.

Investigators say James Wright confessed to killing Hopson and two other women in the Mendota community earlier this year. Wright reportedly said Hopson’s body fell out of his truck while crossing a bridge over the river.

Authorities located the bodies of the other two women. All three had been reported missing between February 28 and March 17, 2019.

Sheriff Newman says Wright has not provided any additional information since his arrest.

Wright has been charged with capital murder and is due in court on April 13, 2020.

