Search continues for missing Unicoi County man

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The search for a missing Unicoi County man is expected to resume Saturday morning.

It has now been more than two weeks since Lucas Vance was last seen.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case.

Saturday’s efforts started at 10 a.m. at Mableton Freewill Baptist Church.

The sheriff’s office told News Channel 11 they would be re-searching a few areas with thick vegetation and expanding the search grid.

Vance’s family, who say it’s like he vanished into thin air, are also selling shirts at Erwin apparel to help spread awareness to find him.