Search continues for missing Unicoi County man, Luc Vance

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a mystery out of Unicoi County as officials try to find Luc Vance, a father and restaurant owner who went missing on October 30. News Channel 11 shows how the community is continuing its fight to bring him home.

On Saturday more than 40 members of the community and search and rescue officials from across the region picked back up the ground search for Vance, now missing for more than two weeks. ​

“We just want to continue every possibility we don’t wanna give up hope on finding him,” Chief Investigator Unicoi County Sherrif’s department Ron Arnold said. “We decided to hit the woods again and do a closer grid search and we’ve got quite a few people here and we appreciate them.” ​​

Boots on the ground Saturday searching for Vance as the community came together to make sure no stone is left unturned. ​

“We’re just going back through and checking the thick areas because we have no leads,” said Brandy Brinkley, a cousin of Vance. ​

It’s a search that started weeks ago when Luc first went missing. The family says it’s like he vanished without a trace. ​

“It’s been a nightmare. It’s truly been a nightmare. We just are looking for something. Looking for anything. We wanna find him. The last few weeks have been, every day you think, today’s gonna be the day we find him and we wanna find him safe. We need answers,”​​ Brinkley continued.

The biggest hope for this community is that Vance will be found safe. His daughter says right now, she misses her dad. ​

“I’ve been thinking about it and listening to some stuff, it makes me sad,” Addison Vance said. “Really, you just don’t think it’s real.”​

As the search continues, her wish echoes throughout the woods and all of Unicoi County.

“I hope that he is safe and is not hurt. It would mean the world to me because it’s hard not having your dad around,”​ she added.

Right now, there are no leads in the case, the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department says they are committed to continuing their investigation until Vance is found. ​

Vance’s family hopes more than anything that these ground searches will continue and they will lead to some information that will bring him home