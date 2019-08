LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are expected to continue their search for a missing swimmer in Norris Lake today.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a man reportedly jumped from a boat near Cedar Creek Bridge in LaFollette.

The bridge is located on the Powell River, which feeds into Norris Lake.

Our sister station WATE is continuing to follow this story. We’ll bring you any updates when they become available both on-air and online.