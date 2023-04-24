GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities continue to search for 73-year-old Greene County native Edwin Bowen a week after a Silver Alert was issued for him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) told News Channel 11 on Monday that the Silver Alert for Bowen was still active. The TBI issued the alert on April 17, stating that Bowen had a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home.

At the time the Silver Alert was issued, the TBI and Greene County Sheriff’s Department believed he may have been driving a green 2001 Dodge Van 1500. The van had a Vietnam veteran specialty plate 7V744.

Anyone with information regarding Bowen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 423-798-1800 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the sheriff’s department for the latest on the search for Bowen.