JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The search continues for one of the bald eagle’s featured by ETSU’s popular “eagle cams.”

The eagle, named Noshi, was last seen on Friday and some are worried that he may be injured and unable to fly.

Volunteers have been searching around Winged Deer Park in Johnson City for the past two days.

If you spot Noshi, you are encouraged to call 423-361-9895 or 423-384-4554.