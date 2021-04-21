Search continues for missing Buchanan County man

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Buchanan County first responders are still trying to locate a man who was reported missing on Monday.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says several agencies were involved in an extensive search Tuesday for William Arthur Cole, Jr, who is believed to have gone walking in the woods near his home in the Chicken Ridge section of the county. Drones and a Virginia State Police helicopter were used in the search, but crews were unable to locate Cole.

The sheriff’s office says the 76-year-old man was reported missing on Monday and hadn’t been seen in about a week and a half.

Another search for Cole will be scheduled.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 276-935-2313.