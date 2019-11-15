SEARCH CONTINUES: Deputies, family members gathering this weekend in Luc Vance search

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said his deputies will once again be gathering in the search for missing Unicoi County man, Luc Vance.

In a post on social media, family members said in part, “We will be searching again tomorrow morning starting at 10:00 AM The Marbleton FWB Fellowship hall will once again be open as the command center. The Unaka Mountain Search and Rescue and the UCSD will be there at 9 to get started and be ready to get in the woods by 10.”

Good Morning! I come to each and everyone of you this morning asking for help again. We will be searching again tomorrow… Posted by Please help us find Luc Vance on Friday, November 15, 2019

Sheriff Hensley said while they have no new information in Vance’s disappearance, they are going to comb over an area they’ve previously searched.

In an interview with News Channel 11’s Josh Smith Wednesday, several family members said it is as if he vanished from his home after coming in from a long day at work.

Sheriff Hensley said the 35-year-old business owner was last seen on Oct. 29 at his home on Marbleton Road.

Vance’s family asks anyone with information about Luc to call the police. The public can stay up to date with the Facebook page by clicking here.