JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — While Mikayla Evans was in the hospital Tuesday, notifications were lighting her phone up to notify her of Sean Williams’s capture in Florida.

Tuesday evening, alleged child rapist Sean Williams was captured in Pinellas County, Florida. He had been on the run for more than a month after escaping a transport van taking him from the Laurel County, Ky. Jail to Greeneville.

Evans fell from Williams’ fifth-floor Johnson City apartment window over three years ago, sparking an investigation into Williams. He faces multiple federal and state charges and is at the center of two lawsuits involving the City of Johnson City.

Evans spent Tuesday in the hospital for a collapsed lung, something she said can easily occur since her fall from the apartment window.

She told News Channel 11 that the notification was one she had been waiting for.

“I know I’ll be able to sleep better,” said Evans. “I won’t have to worry about somebody following me [to] my front door. I know a lot of the victims are relieved and hopefully, this lowers their mental health issues.”

Throughout the month, Evans was following the search for Williams closely, hearing rumors about where he might’ve been.

She is grateful to all of the tips sent in and the hard work of authorities to capture Williams.

“Whoever may have been a part of this search, I guess a part of it anyhow, congratulations,” said Evans. “Thank you. We all thank you.”

Williams was captured thanks to a tip from a gas station attendant in Florida. Evans hopes that the attendant receives the reward totaling $7,500 from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals.