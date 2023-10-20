GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sean Williams, alleged child rapist and now prison escapee from Johnson City, has changed his appearance throughout his incarceration time.

The most recent description of Williams by U.S. Marshals is as follows.

52 years old

5’11 in height, 170 pounds

Brown hair, blue eyes

Hair shaven a few days before his escape

Left: Sean Williams’ mugshot provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Right: Williams Wednesday morning before being transported from the Laurel County, Kentucky Jail

A photo pulled from surveillance footage at the Laurel County, Kentucky Jail the morning he escaped shows what Williams looked like.

Williams was last seen in Greene County on Wednesday wearing light tan jail bottoms and top, U.S. Marshals reported.

Photo: One of three tattoos on escapee Sean Williams’s left arm/hand. Courtesy of the TBI

The U.S. Marshals stated Wednesday that Williams is “desperate to escape,” and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Both the U.S. Marshals and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have offered rewards for information leading to the capture of Williams, totaling $7,500.