SYLVA, N.C. (WJHL) – Escaped inmate and accused child rapist Sean Williams is believed to be in Western North Carolina, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI announced Friday afternoon in a social media post that Williams is “believed to be in the Sylva, NC area.”

News Channel 11 reached a Jackson County, N.C. 911 dispatcher, who said at 11:22 a.m. Friday a caller contacted them to say they thought they’d spotted Williams inside the Sylva city limits. Dispatchers routed that information to the Sylva Police Department.

Sylva is a town in Jackson County, not far from Cullowhee. Williams was arrested in April 2023 in Cullowhee after being wanted for nearly two years on felony ammunition charges.

Since that arrest, Williams, a former Johnson City businessman, has been indicted on federal charges of production of child pornography and state charges of child rape.

In October, Williams escaped police custody while en route to a court hearing in Greeneville, Tennessee. His escape prompted a search throughout the area, and the U.S. Marshals Service, TBI and other agencies have continued to search for him.

A combined reward of $7,500 for information leading to Williams’ arrest has been offered by the U.S. Marshals and TBI.

The TBI asks anyone who sees Williams or may have knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.