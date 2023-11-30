GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sean Williams, a former Johnson City business owner facing multiple child pornography production charges, will be back in Greeneville’s federal district court Dec. 21 for an arraignment on a charge related to his Oct. 18 escape from a jail transport van.

A judge will also hear a motion from Williams’ appointed attorney, Bryce McKenzie, at the 2 p.m. hearing. McKenzie has filed a sealed motion to withdraw as Williams’ appointed attorney.

If that motion succeeds, Williams — who faces a slew of state and federal charges — will have gone through two appointed attorneys since he was arrested April 29 in Cullowhee, N.C. on drug trafficking charges. That arrest came almost two years after Johnson City police officers attempted to serve a federal possession of ammunition warrant on Williams at his downtown Johnson City apartment, after which he remained a fugitive.

Williams escaped in Greeneville when he was en route to the initially scheduled hearing on McKenzie’s motion. He was captured Nov. 21 in Pinellas County, Fla. after just more than a month on the lam.

He is also at the center of two federal civil lawsuits against the City of Johnson City, Johnson City Police Department and several current and former police officers. The first of those was filed in June 2022 by Kateri Dahl, who was a special assistant U.S. attorney working directly with JCPD on specific drug, trafficking and weapons cases that could be prosecuted more effectively in federal court.

After being brought in on Williams’ ammunition case, Dahl claims to have learned of multiple sexual assault allegations against Williams and — according to her suit — pressed JCPD to broaden its case against Williams. The suit claims that didn’t happen, and several months after she obtained the ammunition indictment against Williams, Dahl was fired in June 2021.

In June 2023, a second civil suit was filed against the city and JCPD on behalf of nine alleged victims of Williams.

The city has denied all allegations against it and the police department in both lawsuits.

In August, News Channel 11 reported on an affidavit claiming that when they arrested him April 29, North Carolina police found thumb drives containing visual evidence of Williams raping or sexually assaulting more than 50 apparently drugged women in his apartment.

Charges against Williams at this point include:

While it is likely to be delayed, Williams’ child pornography production trial is currently slated to start Jan. 23 in Greeneville. Dahl’s civil lawsuit trial is scheduled for May 2024.