ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — Federal authorities have charged Sean Williams with three new counts related to child pornography possession in North Carolina, adding up to 60 additional years in prison if the former Johnson City, Tenn. businessman is convicted.

The charges, filed in an indictment Dec. 5, include two counts of knowingly possessing and accessing with the intent to view child pornography involving minors less than 12 years old, and one count of knowingly transporting child pornography.

The transport charge carries a minimum five-year and maximum 20-year prison sentence and/or a fine of $250,000. The possession charges carry maximum prison terms of 20 years.

Williams, 52, already faces three federal counts of child pornography production in Tennessee, along with a host of other drug, escape and child rape and sexual assault charges. The sex crime charges stem from digital images and video allegedly found in Williams’ possession when he was arrested in Cullowhee April 29 and initially charged with drug trafficking.

Authorities claim those images and videos included thousands depicting child pornography, as well as at least three instances depicting children being sexually victimized by Williams in an apartment he owned in downtown Johnson City.

Williams has also been charged at the state level with aggravated child rape, child rape (two counts) and aggravated sexual battery of a child (three counts) within the First Judicial District of Tennessee. The grand jury indictments related to those charges also include 20 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The three federal child pornography production charges each carry a possible sentence of 15 to 30 years.

The aggravated child rape charge carries a life sentence without possibility of parole. The two child rape charges have mandatory minimum 25-year sentences while the three aggravated sexual battery charges and the 20 sexual exploitation charges each carry sentences of eight to 30 years if convicted.

Williams, who escaped from federal custody Oct. 18 but was captured Nov. 21, attempted suicide at the Blount County, Tenn. jail Tuesday night, according to the United States Marshals Service. He was released from a hospital Wednesday and faces a hearing in Greeneville, Tenn. federal district court Thursday.

He is also at the center of two federal civil suits filed against the Johnson City Police Department, the City of Johnson City and several individual police officers. One was filed in June 2022 by a former assistant U.S. attorney who claims then-Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner fired her in retaliation for efforts in late 2020 and early 2021 to get the police department to more closely investigate Williams.

The other lawsuit was filed in June 2023 on behalf of multiple alleged rape victims of Williams. Authorities have reported that the digital files discovered in Williams’ possession also included folders showing pictures and video of him raping or sexually assaulting more than 50 women.

The City of Johnson City has denied all allegations in both lawsuits.