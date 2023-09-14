JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Johnson City businessman Sean Williams, 51, now faces possible life in prison after a Washington County grand jury indicted him on multiple counts of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor Monday.

A news release from First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney states Williams — who was indicted the same day on federal child pornography charges — faces counts from three separate cases.

One includes a count of aggravated rape of a child, which is a charge that can bring a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Williams also faces two counts of rape of a child and four counts of especially aggravated exploitation of a minor in one case.

In a third, he faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a person under 13 and 12 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

In the first case with the one count of aggravated child rape, Williams also faces four counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mike Little, an investigator with Finney’s office, investigated the case along with agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigations are continuing with respect to potential adult victims of Williams.

This is a developing story.