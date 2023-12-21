GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alleged child rapist Sean Williams got a new lawyer and new trial dates Thursday during his first federal court appearance since escaping from a prison transport van Oct. 18 at United States Federal District Court in Greeneville.

Shackled and wearing a gray and brown-striped jumpsuit, the 52-year-old Williams had a bandage on the left side of his neck — presumably covering a wound from a reported suicide attempt Tuesday — for the short proceeding.

The hearing opened with Wyrick noting Williams and attorneys were there “for multiple reasons,” and making sure he was competent for the day’s proceedings.

“I haven’t slept in four days, but I believe I’m competent enough to answer what I’m here for today,” Williams said. He entered an initial not guilty plea to the Oct. 18 escape charge.

Wyrick then dismissed most people in attendance for a short closed conference with Bryce McKenzie, Williams’ appointed defense counsel, to discuss his sealed motion to withdraw from the case. The motion and conference were closed because of attorney-client privilege issues.

Wyrick granted McKenzie’s motion and appointed as his replacement Greeneville attorney Joe McAfee. McAfee becomes Williams’ third appointed attorney since his first federal court appearance in May. David Leonard was the first.

McAfee inherits a client whose current federal charges in the Eastern District of Tennessee include three counts of producing child pornography, one count of attempted escape and one count of escape.

Wyrick pushed Williams’ child pornography trial date back from Jan. 23 to March 26, with motions due by Feb. 2, responses to motions Feb. 16 and a plea deadline of March 12. Meghan Gomez, who represents the United States in the cases against Williams, told Wyrick she estimated that the trial could last four days.

After granting Gomez’s request to merge the October escape charge with the earlier attempted escape count, Wyrick set that trial for March 19. Motions are due Jan. 19, responses Jan. 29 and the plea deadline is Feb. 27.

Williams faces up to five years on each of the escape counts if convicted, and 15 to 30 years on each of the child pornography counts if convicted. He faces a host of other federal and state charges with potential sentences that could run into the hundreds of years if levied consecutively.

Excluding his time as an escapee from Oct. 18 to Nov. 21, Williams has been jailed since his April 29 arrest in Cullowhee, N.C. He had been on the run for almost two years at that point following Johnson City police officers’ unsuccessful attempt to serve a federal warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition when he was arrested by a Western Carolina University (WCU) officer checking an off-campus parking lot.

He was initially charged with drug trafficking as a result of that stop, but the child pornography charges resulted from video and still images WCU officers allegedly found while searching for drug transaction information on computers and storage devices seized during Williams’ arrest.

Williams faces two counts of drug trafficking and three counts related to possession of child pornography in Western Carolina Federal District Court. In Washington County, Tenn. court at the state level he also faces six child rape or child sexual abuse charges related to the three alleged incidents that led to the child pornography production charges and allegedly occurred at his Johnson City apartment.

U.S. Marshal: ‘Great to finally get to this day’

U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee David Jolley spoke to reporters outside the courthouse following the 30-minute hearing. The buck ultimately stopped with Jolley when Williams managed to escape from a transport van being driven by Laurel County, Ky. deputies who were taking him to the originally scheduled hearing on McKenzie’s motion to withdraw.

“It was great to finally get to this day where we actually have him here in the courtroom and no drama today,” Jolley said.

After he was captured Nov. 21 in Florida, Williams was held by a special arm of the U.S. Marshal’s Service (USMS) that specializes in prisoner transport. That group brought him to Blount County Tuesday, and within two hours — and despite what said was a high degree of oversight — Williams managed to wound himself.

“They’re very attentive and probably saved his life the other night because they were so quick to respond to that situation … but it happened extremely quick,” Jolley said.

He called Blount County one of the best facilities the Eastern District uses to hold and transport pre-trial detainees. However, he said his office decided after the Oct. 18 escape to only use their own staff for any future transports of Williams. Thursday he arrived in a convoy of three unmarked vehicles, two SUVs with a sedan in between.

“We’re still having an investigation ongoing right now to try to figure out what might have happened and how he would have got something in there, or whether something left in there or did he have it secreted inside him and was willing to beat all the detection systems along the way.”

Jolley said Blount County had very good protocols in place to try and prevent Williams from harming himself, and he was in an isolation cell. He said they’re reviewing whether any additional precautions are needed going forward in Williams’ case.

“Certainly everybody knows this is an inmate that requires a lot of attention you might say.”

Jolley called it “incredibly important” that Williams go through the trial process.

“There’s a lot of victims out there. He needs to face these victims, he needs to face these charges. I’m not involved in the prosecution, but my job is to make sure he was here today to face these charges and that’s exactly what we intended to do, and that’s where we are.”

Jolley has generally defended the work the USMS does and that done by its contract jails, but he acknowledged that Williams has now been responsible for two high-profile mishaps involving his custody.

“Because he’s so high-profile, because there’s so much attention around Sean Williams — we do what we do every day, but also it needs to be demonstrated very well today the high-level security because I absolutely do not want anything else to happen in this til he faces his charges.”

Mikayla Evans, whose Sept. 19, 2020 fall from Williams’ fifth-floor downtown Johnson City apartment was a catalyst for his eventual charges, agreed.

“I’m so sorry for all his victims,” Evans said. “It just hurts my heart.”