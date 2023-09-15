GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Johnson City business owner Sean Williams faces a Jan. 23, 2024 trial date on three counts that he allegedly produced child pornography in his downtown apartment.

Williams, 51, is set to be tried before that, on Nov. 2, in another federal case. In that case, he is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition based on a 2021 indictment. Williams fled in May 2021 after Johnson City police made an attempt to serve a warrant on the ammunition charge but was arrested in Cullowhee, N.C. nearly two years later.

Western Carolina University police searched Williams’ vehicle early the morning of April 29 this year during a routine patrol of an off-campus university-owned parking lot. They allegedly seized not only large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine but also two digital thumbdrives and phones.

Those devices were searched and are alleged to contain thousands of sexually explicit videos and images, including videos and photos of Williams raping dozens of women in his downtown apartment. Investigators also allege that video evidence of Williams raping children at his home was also discovered.

The federal indictment claims there was alleged visual evidence of Williams using three different minors in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depiction of that conduct. Conviction on the federal charges could bring sentences of 15 to 30 years on each.

The trial in front of Senior U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer is expected to last three days. Pretrial motions from defense counsel Bryce McKenzie are due Dec. 1, with government responses due Dec. 15. Williams’ plea deadline is Jan. 9, 2024.

Williams is a defendant in several other cases, including: