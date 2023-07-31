JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police thought downtown business owner Sean Williams might have destroyed video evidence incriminating him or someone else in the near-fatal fall of a woman from his fifth-floor apartment window in September 2020, newly filed court records show.

Mikayla Evans’s fall from Williams’s window — which sparked a series of lawsuits and criminal charges that has rocked the city’s police department — was initially investigated as a potential attempted homicide, News Channel 11 has confirmed. Police interviewed Williams two hours after the fall, where they seized his phone, and conducted two searches of his residence over the next few days.

Those new court filings also reveal police “knew that (Williams) had videos that he accessed from his surveillance cameras and the investigators believed … there were likely more videos that could determine whether (Evans) fell on accident, or a crime occurred.”

The attempted homicide label is in a search warrant filed by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) detective Toma Sparks at 8:52 a.m. Sept. 19, 2020 — barely six hours after Evans fell. Williams eventually was indicted for being a felon in possession of ammunition, then spent nearly two years as a fugitive. His appointed attorney in that case has filed a motion to suppress the first of two search warrants and essentially throw out his indictment.

Significant new details about the hours and days after Evans’s fall are revealed in Bryce McKenzie’s July 14 motion and federal prosecutor Meghan Gomez’s answer, which was filed late Friday. McKenzie’s motion essentially asks Judge Clifton Corker to throw out the ammunition case against Williams.

It claims a search warrant issued hours after the fall lacked probable cause, that police “illegally seized evidence” (his phone) during an initial interview with Williams, and that the warrant should be suppressed and “the indictment should be dismissed.”

The conclusion in Sean Williams’s motion to suppress a search warrant related to his indictment for being a felon in possession of ammunition. (WJHL)

The motion cites a News Channel 11 story from Sept. 21, 2020 in which JCPD’s Don Shepard told a reporter the department didn’t suspect foul play and was treating the fall as a medical investigation, calling it “puzzling.”

Shepard’s comments do appear to conflict with the affidavit Sparks filed on Sept. 23 seeking a warrant to search Williams’s safe. That affidavit claims probable cause to believe that Williams’s safe “is in the possession … of certain evidence of a crime, to wit: … (Attempted Criminal Homicide).”

Gomez’s answer, filed late Friday, claims the JCPD acted properly when it interviewed Williams and seized his phone less than two hours after Evans was found on the sidewalk beneath his apartment at 2:30 a.m.

Gomez claims the initial warrant to search Williams’s apartment and seize video cameras, storage devices and related electronics was proper. And she claims a Sept. 23, 2020 warrant to search Williams’s safe — where the 257 rounds of ammunition were allegedly found — was proper as well.

Insight into what the JCPD suspected after Evans’ fall

Whatever Corker may or may not rule on McKenzie’s motion, it, Gomez’s answer and the attached affidavits and JCPD material provide new insight into the early hours and days of an investigation that so far has launched a cascade of other legal and criminal events.

Among those:

Williams’s evasion of a May 5, 2021 effort by JCPD to serve the weapons warrant at his apartment and his subsequent fugitive status.

JCPD’s late June 2021 decision not to renew a contract that housed federal prosecutor Kateri “Kat” Dahl at JCPD to help prosecute federal drug, sex and weapons cases. Dahl had gotten the indictment of Williams in April 2021 but had pressed JCPD to more aggressively investigate rape and drug dealing allegations against Williams.

Dahl’s June 2022 federal civil lawsuit charging retaliatory discharge and related U.S. Department of Justice whistleblower complaints.

Williams’s late April 2023 arrest on felony drug charges in Jackson County, N.C. and subsequent transfer to federal authorities.

A June 2023 federal civil lawsuit against Johnson City and several police officers, on behalf of nine alleged rape victims of Sean Williams.

The motion may also continue to keep alive the questions in Evans’s mind, expressed during two interviews with News Channel 11, about whether she fell or was pushed. She remains physically impacted by the fall, which left her hospitalized for weeks.

It focuses mostly on Williams’s interview at JCPD headquarters around 4 a.m. Sept. 19, 2020, and the following few days.

Months after her fall, Mikayla Evans takes her first steps with a walker and, later, with a cane. (Mikayla Evans)

McKenzie’s motion claims Williams went voluntarily to JCPD but “became concerned when Detective Justin Jenkins called his apartment a ‘crime scene.'” It says at that point Williams wanted his lawyer, Jim Bowman, present, but couldn’t reach him.

With Williams allegedly locked in an interview room, Sparks entered, “and upon learning that Mr. Williams wanted a lawyer, he reached out and grabbed Mr. Williams’ phone from his hands (and) attempted to view the phone without consent or warrant.”

Williams eventually left and walked home without his phone. Sparks’ affidavit for the first search warrant (to search the apartment for cameras and related equipment) says after powering the phone on, “it had a message displaying that it was lost, which would suggest that Sean Williams has access to other devices in the residence that could be connected to the camera system.”

McKenzie claims the initial search warrant was “a ‘bare bones’ warrant that lacked probable cause.” It says JCPD violated Williams’s Fourth Amendment rights when it obtained evidence from his seized phone. And it claims JCPD’s seizure of Williams’s safe — they held it until the second search warrant was issued two days later — wasn’t allowed by the limitations of the initial search warrant.

Cameras pointed at the window — no footage

Gomez’s response claims the JCPD acted properly throughout the process.

It notes that when investigators were in Williams’s apartment before he went to the station, they “noted that there were two video cameras that were directed towards the window that (Evans) fell from.”

Gomez wrote that investigators asked Williams about his surveillance cameras and that he “stated that the cameras did not record anything on September 19, 2020.” He did, however, show Sparks two clips from other cameras of the outside and inside entrances to his apartment, which showed Evans, Williams and another man enter the residence.

At the station, following some back and forth about a statement or an interview (Williams refused), “Inv. Sparks seized the defendant’s cell phone and informed him he was getting a search warrant for its contents.”

Sparks and Williams then argue over Sparks’s right to seize the phone, Gomez writes. Shortly after, Williams leaves without his phone, which had gone dead after he had made a couple of calls.

Gomez’s answer reveals that by the time Williams’s phone had sufficient battery — he had since walked home — it displayed a message “displaying that the phone was lost” when police turned it on.

Sean Williams’s former apartment building on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City. (Photo: WJHL)

“Investigators believed that the phone had been purposely wiped of the phone data,” Gomez wrote. This left them unable to place it in airplane mode “and the contents of the phone were lost.

“The investigators concluded that the phone could have been erased by the defendant and because of this it was likely that he had access to other devices that could be connected to the camera system and his phone.”

The JCPD never did get a search warrant for the deleted phone, but according to Gomez, their first search of the apartment yielded cameras that had been hidden in a closet. Officers also found a baggy of what was suspected to be cocaine, a gun holster that contained a handgun magazine, and the gun safe. According to Gomez’s answer to the motion, officers asked Williams to open the safe, and that then, in his lawyer’s presence, he gave officers the safe combination and said he had “provided it ‘under duress.'”

After getting the search warrant for the safe, officers found 257 rounds of ammunition — something Williams couldn’t legally possess due to a 1994 felony conviction for manufacture of marijuana in Jackson County, N.C.

Gomez argues the first warrant was supported by probable cause, saying a reasonable person could infer a crime may have been committed as “it is not a common occurrence for a person to fall out of a fifth-story window.”

Suspicion was aroused, she writes, because Williams “stated that the two cameras aimed toward the window (Evans) fell from did not record anything, but he was able to provide two clips of cameras from before and after the fall.”

Based on the information they had obtained, Gomez writes, investigators believed “there were likely more videos that could determine whether (Evans) fell on accident.”

Gomez also argues that Williams was not detained but was at the station voluntarily the entire time he was there.

And she writes that Williams’s phone was critical to the investigation because it contained video surveillance of the incident.

“Only after the defendant and the investigators could not agree on how the defendant would transfer the evidence contained on his phone did the investigators seize his phone to preserve the evidence and obtain a search warrant,” Gomez writes.

She cites one case that temporary seizure supported by probable cause and “designed to prevent the loss of evidence” while police obtain a warrant is usually lawful.

Gomez also cited a specific cell phone-related case, “Riley v. California,” in which courts found officers can “seize and secure cell phones ‘to prevent destruction of evidence while seeking a warrant.'”

The same case round “to prevent destruction of evidence via remote wiping, officers can power the phone off or disconnect the cellphone from the internet.”

That’s exactly what JCPD officers were attempting to do, Gomez wrote, when they took his phone. Their discovery that it had been wiped did not result in their clicking on any folders or apps.

“The investigators certainly had reasonable concerns about evidence potentially being destroyed and those concerns were confirmed when evidence on the phone was destroyed,” Gomez wrote.

Finally, Gomez argues JCPD operated in good faith when it seized Williams’s safe and that its second search warrant “contained ample evidence to support probable cause that evidence of a crime was contained within the gun safe.”

Judge Corker issued an order Monday scheduling a hearing on the motion to suppress. That is set for Aug. 10. The plea deadline in his case is Aug. 22, and a jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 12.