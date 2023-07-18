JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department’s policies and procedures for sexual assault investigations met neither legal requirements nor industry standards, an audit of the department released Tuesday shows.

That was among eight findings from a comprehensive look at JCPD’s operations, particularly related to sexual assault, that took place over the past year.

Daigle Law Group (DLG), a nationally recognized expert in law enforcement issues, conducted the audit at the request of city leaders. That followed public outcry over a federal lawsuit that included claims JCPD failed to properly pursue multiple allegations against downtown business owner Sean Williams.

DLG reviewed more than 325 sexual assault investigations in cases that occurred between January 2018 and December 2022. It reviewed files, interviewed personnel and sought community input.

Other findings include that JCPD’s “investigations are found to be inconsistent, ineffective and incomplete,” according to a City of Johnson City news release detailing the findings in the 45-page report. The report also found that supervision of investigations “was insufficient to ensure a full, fair and complete investigation,” that training wasn’t sufficient to effectively conduct sexual assault investigations and that the department’s process for closing investigations “is flawed and inaccurate.”

City Manager Cathy Ball provided what may be the most direct apology to sexual assault victims since the city began publicly confronting the issue last July in the wake of Kat Dahl’s lawsuit and the protests that followed.

“We acknowledge that victims of sexual assault have not always received the best possible treatment and care from our police department,” Ball said in a cover letter.

“The department’s new leadership team is dedicated to continued changes toward compassionate and effective service so that all citizens know they are safe and protected.”

Karl Turner, who was police chief in 2022 and whose ouster was demanded by protestors, retired Feb. 28 as part of an early retirement incentive the city offered. So did a chief investigator, Kevin Peters. Longtime JCPD officer Billy Church was named permanent chief on May 23, and the JCPD’s entire upper management has changed this year.

The city already has taken several steps to address some of the major findings, including committing $100,000 toward training, $50,000 toward a new records management system and the creation of a more welcoming space in which sexual assault victims can be interviewed.

JCPD is also assessing additional staffing needs and reviewing all its policies and procedures.

The records management system’s inadequacy was another DLG finding, with the firm noting it was “inadequate to support the effective operation of the department.”

Other findings include:

The sexual assault investigations … have material deficiencies that can hinder the ability to collect necessary evidence for a complete and accurate investigation.

JCPD needs to ensure that all complaints of misconduct against the Department, including anonymous complaints, are timely investigated.

“We believe the steps to be significant but only the beginning,” Ball said in the cover letter, adding, “we commit to demonstrating improvements in the areas where we have fallen short.”

Ball will report on the audit to Johnson City commissioners at their Thursday meeting, and the city has invited the community to offer public comment after the presentation. Administration plans to report to the city commission on its progress in six months.

The release said the city welcomes feedback on the report, which can be submitted to citymgr@johnsoncitytn.org.

Ball and other leaders will address the media at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the report’s findings.

This is a developing story.