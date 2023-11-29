GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Federal detainee and alleged rapist Sean Williams is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service’s “Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System” (JPATS) and due back in federal court around mid-December, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee David Jolley said Wednesday.

“I am told it will be about three weeks before arrival back here,” Jolley told News Channel 11, adding that even he won’t know where Williams is until JPATS officials “deliver him back” to East Tennessee.

The Pinellas County Jail, where Williams was housed after being captured Nov. 21, handed him off to JPATS Monday. That agency transports domestic prisoners and criminal aliens through a fleet of U.S. Marshals Service-owned aircraft and vehicles.

Sean Williams shortly after his Nov. 21 in Florida. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Williams, who owned a concrete and glass company in Johnson City, faces federal charges of child pornography production, drug trafficking and escape. He also faces multiple child rape charges in Washington County and is alleged to have possessed video and photos of himself sexually assaulting and raping more than 50 drugged women in his fifth-floor Johnson City apartment.

Court records show Williams appeared Nov. 22 in the Middle District of Florida federal court represented by an appointed public defender, and Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Jenkins committed him to the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Her order says marshals there must transport Williams to the Eastern District of Tennessee and deliver him to Jolley or one of his designees “so that further proceedings may be promptly scheduled.”

Jolley said what was previously thought to be sufficient security has been ramped up given Williams’ history of escape (Oct. 18), attempted escape (July 23) and life as a fugitive (May 2021-April 2023).

“Additional security will be placed on Williams during housing and all movements,” Jolley said.

“If done correctly, no human being should be able to escape in full restraints. Obviously, he did, thus that tells me he was not properly restrained, either by poor or improper administration of the restraints, or by intention or assistance.”

As to the possibility of “intention or assistance,” Jolley referred questions about the investigation into how Williams managed to remove restraints and escape with two Laurel County, Ky. deputies in the front of the van to the FBI.

Williams may need new lawyer

When Williams escaped Oct. 18, he was en route to a hearing related to two separate federal cases — the alleged attempted escape from Washington County, Tenn. Jail July 23, and three child pornography production counts.

The judge in the case was set to hear a motion by Bryce McKenzie — the second attorney to represent Williams since May — to withdraw from the case.

McKenzie confirmed Wednesday that he still desires to withdraw as Williams’ court-appointed counsel.

Prior to his escape, Williams’ trial on the three child pornography counts was slated to begin Jan. 23, 2024 before Federal Judge Ronnie Greer.