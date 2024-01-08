JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A judge has granted former special prosecutor Kat Dahl’s request to amend her lawsuit against Johnson City and its police department over objections by the defendants.

Judge Katherine Crytzer’s Jan. 5 order also denies a defense motion to disallow any information related to attorney Eric Daigle’s audit of the Johnson City Police Department’s (JCPD) handling of sexual assault cases. Crytzer did leave the door open for defense attorneys to revisit that issue, calling the request “premature at this time” and denying the request without prejudice, meaning it can be submitted again.

Dahl’s attorneys filed the motion to amend in October 2023, 16 months after Dahl’s initial suit alleging the JCPD fired her in July 2021 because she pushed then-Police Chief Karl Turner and his officers to investigate and seize Sean Williams. Williams, then a downtown business owner, had been the subject of multiple sexual assault reports and Dahl suspected he was responsible for many more.

About two months after JCPD officers unsuccessfully tried to serve a federal ammunition possession warrant on Williams, leading to his flight, then-JCPD Chief Karl Turner told her she was being terminated.

The motion to approve the amended suit — which adds one count but also eliminates another count and no longer includes three individual JPCD officers as defendants — cited “a flurry of events” since the filing.

That includes the release of the Daigle report in July 2023. It also includes the capture of Williams in April 2023 after he had been at large for nearly two years, and his subsequent sex crime indictments based on alleged digital files North Carolina police found that show him raping dozens of women and several children. None of the sexual assault allegations against Williams reported to JCPD resulted in any charges, though investigators now link several of the alleged rapes found in his digital files to previous complaints against him.

“In other words, subsequent events have borne out the truth of many of Dahl’s allegations,” her motion to amend stated.

And, attorneys wrote in the amended suit, they learned during the discovery process of evidence directly linking federal Department of Justice (DOJ) funding to the program through which JCPD hired assistant U.S. attorneys like Dahl.

The new claim is that Johnson City violated the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The amended complaint notes that a DOJ grant provided partial funding for Dahl’s job with the city. It also claims Johnson City “used federal funds to install a useless exterior pole camera as part of its inadequate attempt to investigate Sean Williams.”

Crytzer wrote in her order that defense attorneys’ only objection to the amended complaint related to the Daigle report. The defense’s request to disallow the amended suit claimed that Johnson City commissioned the Daigle in response to the Dahl allegations and that the report itself should count as a “remedial measure” that should not be allowed as part of Dahl’s case.

“Defendants have not cited any legal authority for the proposition that referencing evidence in a pleading that may be inadmissible constitutes undue prejudice…,” Crytzer wrote. “And further, other than arguing that the evidence is inadmissible, Defendants do not explain how they will be unduly prejudiced by the amendments.”

Crytzer also denied the defendants’ motion to exclude the Daigle report and any evidence related to it. The defense claimed a “subsequent remedial measure” wasn’t admissible evidence as a plaintiff tried to prove liability.

She wrote that when the motion was filed, Daigle had not been deposed, discovery wasn’t yet closed, and the deadline to file such motions was still months off (it’s March 15, 2024).

“The Court finds that it will be in a better position to address the admissibility of this contested evidence, if Plaintiff discloses the Daigle Audit and any testimony referencing it in her pretrial disclosures and after discovery has closed,” Crytzer wrote.

If the lawsuit isn’t settled or dismissed by the judge, a jury trial is scheduled to begin May 14 in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.