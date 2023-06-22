JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City leadership will discuss a federal civil lawsuit filed Wednesday against the city, its former police chief and several other officers.

On Thursday, City Manager Cathy Ball is scheduled brief the media at 3 p.m. A media advisory from the city states that Ball will be addressing a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

That lawsuit alleges the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) knew Sean Williams, a former Johnson City business owner, had repeatedly “drugged and raped women in Johnson City” for years and “let him get away with it.” The lawsuit includes nine “Jane Does” (one of whom is deceased and is represented by family members) who claim Williams sexually assaulted them.

The suit claims the JCPD displayed a pattern of failure to investigate reports of Williams’s alleged sexual assaults in violation of the Constitution’s equal protection and due process clauses. It also claims the city violated Title IX and failed to adequately train and supervise the JCPD.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial, attorney fees and compensatory damages in an undisclosed amount.

News Channel 11 will stream the Thursday afternoon briefing and provide continued coverage of the lawsuit.