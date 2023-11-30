GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A federal judge has set a trial date in the civil lawsuit against Johnson City, its police department and several current and former police officers filed on behalf of nine alleged sexual assault victims.

If it’s not dismissed or settled beforehand, the jury trial presided over by Judge Travis McDonough will begin April 14, 2025 in the Chattanooga Division of the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The suit, filed June 21, alleges Johnson City police knew former downtown business owner Sean Williams drugged and raped multiple women and that they “let him get away with it.”

It has been amended twice since — in the wake of two events. One was a Johnson City commissioned report released in July on the JCPD’s handling of sexual assaults that found significant weaknesses.

The second was the revelation, first reported in August by News Channel 11, that Williams allegedly possessed digital photographic and video evidence of him sexually assaulting or raping more than 50 women, and several children, in his apartment. Williams has since been charged with raping or sexually assaulting three different children and with three counts of producing child pornography.

The second amendment seeks to broaden the suit to a class action and include alleged victims of people other than Sean Williams who claim their accusations weren’t properly handled by JCPD.

The city and other defendants have denied all the claims.

Defense attorneys have claimed the suit is without merit, that the plaintiffs have been tardy in serving them with the suit and that the plaintiffs have unnecessarily delayed in providing the anonymous victims’ names to the defense.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys filed a motion for a limited gag order on the city after an August news conference in which City Manager Cathy Ball outlined the fact that the defense might include a “comparative fault” argument.

The attorneys claimed the statements amounted to victim blaming and would intimidate plaintiffs and possibly prevent other victims from coming forward. McDonough denied the request, but mainly on the grounds that the trial was too far distant for the statements to impact plaintiffs’ opportunity for an impartial jury.

McDonough did essentially invite the plaintiffs to move for permission to make limited public statements of their own about the case. They’ve made that motion, the defendants have filed a motion in opposition, and McDonough has yet to rule on that.

Other scheduling deadlines and dates include:

Plaintiffs provide proposed second amended complaint to defense by Dec. 7.

Motions to dispose of all or parts of the case due by Feb. 2, 2024.

Disclosure of any expert testimony to be used due by June 10, 2024.

Plaintiffs’ motion for certifying class of victims due by Aug. 15, 2024, with defendants’ response due Sept. 16, 2024.

Motions for summary judgment (a judge making decisions on all or parts of the case without trial) due by Dec. 30, 2024.

Motions to exclude evidence or expert testimony due by March 10, 2025.

The final pretrial conference is set for March 31, 2025.