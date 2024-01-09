GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Its claims may be explosive, but attorneys for alleged Sean Williams sexual assault victims argue their amended lawsuit’s allegations against the Johnson City Police Department are clear and that the amended suit ought to be allowed by a federal judge.

That’s the gist of a Jan. 5 filing in the federal lawsuit, which claims numerous Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers corruptly protected Williams during several years of alleged sex trafficking.

Williams is currently jailed and awaiting trial on several sex crime charges, federal and state, that were not brought by JCPD but allegedly occurred in Johnson City during the timeframe covered in the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the anonymous women filed a final argument as they seek approval for the amendment to the suit that was initially filed on June 23, 2023. Defense attorneys for the JCPD, City of Johnson City and individual officers have filed a motion requesting that the updated complaint, submitted Dec. 12, not be allowed.

The defense argued that the amendment was filed in bad faith, unnecessarily delays proceedings and makes claims about officer ties to sex trafficking that wouldn’t survive a motion to dismiss them. Defense lawyers also claim the amended complaint doesn’t provide enough support for the suit to become a class action, which is another element of the amended suit.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue in this final filing before a judge rules on its admissibility that the amended lawsuit was filed timely. They say contrary to the defense claims, it’s their clients, not the defendants, who have received less important information to make their case.

The defense has argued that keeping the victims’ names from the defendants hampers their ability to defend themselves.

Plaitiffs’ attorneys responded that the JCPD “are well aware of the reports of sexual assault against Williams” and have plenty of other materials sufficient to mount a defense.

“Indeed, it is Plaintiffs who have yet to receive any of these reports or documents in response to their numerous discovery requests and public records requests,” the latest filing states. “Defendants — not Plaintiffs — possess the bulk of discovery. Nothing has delayed their ability to begin investigating Plaintiffs’ claims here.”

The filing adds that protecting their clients’ identities from the defendants themselves, but not their attorneys, is important. “Plaintiffs are alleging police misconduct harming survivors of sexual violence, who remain in the city where several Defendants continue to wield power, and where one of the perpetrators previously escaped law enforcement custody.”

Three classes of alleged victims are proposed for the class action. The defense argued there are too many variations between proposed members of each class to allow class action status as proposed. For instance, they wrote that some potential class members had their sexual assault complaints prosecuted and “suffered no harm,” putting them in a far different situation than others who did not.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys’ latest filing claims that Johnson City’s own audit of sexual assault cases by outside attorney Eric Daigle showed a pattern of discriminatory conduct by JCPD officers that essentially harmed all sexual assault victims in Johnson City — even those whose cases were prosecuted.

“In fact, one of the Daigle Report’s findings was that the discriminatory practices of JCPD officers often resulted in women not pursuing their reports of rape or recanting because of police pressure… The Daigle Report also found that even women whose cases were ultimately prosecuted experienced harm from JCPD’s unconstitutional conduct.”

Finally, the plaintiffs’ attorneys argued against a defense claim that their corruption allegations aren’t strong enough to support an obstruction of justice claim in the amended suit.

The defense argued that the plaintiffs’ claims about police payoffs — which they flatly deny occurred — doesn’t tie those claims directly to the alleged sex trafficking scheme. The plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote that it doesn’t matter, provided they can prove the police helped cover up Williams’ alleged crimes so they could keep benefiting monetarily.

“It does not matter whether JCPD officers’ goal in enriching themselves through the extortion scheme and corrupt use of search warrants was to facilitate the sex trafficking conspiracy,” the new filing states.

“The fact that the Defendants took overt acts to participate in the conspiracy because they were benefiting financially is enough to establish liability under the (Trafficking Victims Protection Act).”

A judge could rule on the motion to amend by the end of January. Defense attorneys could still try and get either all or parts of the lawsuit dismissed prior to trial, which currently is scheduled for April 2025.