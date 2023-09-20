JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mikayla Evans has made amazing strides since she fell out of a five-story downtown Johnson City window three years ago on September 19, 2020.

Evans miraculously survived the fall out of the apartment window of Sean Williams, who has since been indicted with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Williams has also been charged with several additional crimes including child pornography production, child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Williams is being called a serial rapist in two separate federal lawsuits claiming Johnson City police mishandled some of the rape incidents that were reported to them by several women.

Williams has not been charged in any of those alleged rapes.

Although an investigation into Evans’s incident led to Williams’s indictments and alleged sexual assaults, no charges have been filed in her fall.

Evans said that the day of the three-year anniversary didn’t feel as bad as she thought it would feel.

“I have had either one or two friends with me most of the day and now my son’s home school,” Evans said. “So, if nothing else, I’ll have him for the rest of the night. If I get alone then yeah, I start struggling, crying.”

Evans said she still wants justice and doesn’t believe that her fall was an accident.

“I think I’ve had a pretty good day, but I want, I guess, people to pay for what happened to me and for not doing what they should have when it did happen to me,” Evans said.

Evans still doesn’t remember the last minutes leading up to her fall.

Evans survived a five-story plunge from this downtown Johnson City building early the morning of Sept. 19, 2020. (WJHL photo)

“I don’t remember going down the street, going up in the apartment, going in there walking around,” Evans said. “One says, I used the restroom, one says they don’t remember. So, even if I did, I don’t remember that. I don’t remember falling out the window. I just remember waking up in the hospital and starting to panic.”

Evans has had an extensive recovery these past three years.

“I’ve had to have extensive physical therapy and O.T. therapy,” Evans said. “I was flat on my back for five months. I had to learn how to walk again.”

Evans also learned how to feed herself again, bathe, use the restroom and do many more daily functions. She is also able to drive a vehicle again.

Evans said insurance pays for most medical expenses, but she still struggles.

“Just the hospital stay alone was over $1 million dollars,” Evans said. “That doesn’t include any x-rays they’ve paid for in the last three years. For my ortho-trauma team, they have made sure all these bones were healing correctly. Any doctor’s visits, even if it’s $100, $200 there, that definitely adds up.”

As for the recent indictments against Williams, Evans said she heard rumors in the past of his involvement in child pornography.

“I just didn’t think it was as bad as it was,” Evans said. “And to be honest with you, it makes me sick and it disgusts me.”

Evans says she wouldn’t have been around Williams that night if she had known about his alleged actions before. She feels that her fall wasn’t properly investigated.

“My case was not investigated like it should have been,” Evans said. “There were lots of things left out. There were lots of things not done that should have been done.”

Evans hopes that in the future the alleged corruption surrounding Williams will come out.

The back of Mikayla Evans’ shirt with her Speak up Speak Out LLC logo and TikTok she uses to create awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault.

“I feel like the only way that would happen is if he feels like that he’s surrounded with all these charges coming at him, repeat charges, repeat charges, then maybe he will start telling on people.”

Evans still advocates for people to speak up if they experience violence or sexual assault. She encourages people to reach out to organizations like The Safe House, The Child Advocacy Center and other advocates including herself.

“Don’t give up if one or two people tell you, ‘no, I can’t help you,'” Evans said. “Make sure that you just keep going, keep going until somebody does help you.”