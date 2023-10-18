GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sean Williams had already gotten out of the van transporting him to a court hearing when that van arrived at the federal courthouse in Greeneville Wednesday morning, a new indictment charging Williams with escape says.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Agent Paul Durant’s affidavit in support of a criminal complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon and signed by Judge Cynthia Wyrick just hours after Williams’ escape.

Williams faces multiple child pornography production counts in Tennessee’s Eastern District Federal Court, as well as an attempted escape charge from an alleged escape attempt in July. After that attempt Williams, who was already in federal custody, was transferred to the Laurel County, Ky. jail in London, Ky.

Sean Williams (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Durant, who works out of the FBI’s Johnson City office and is experienced as an investigator in child pornography and human trafficking laws, wrote that a Laurel County detention deputy “arrived at the sally port area of the (federal) Greeneville Courthouse.” A sally port is a security measure with doors at two ends allowing a person in custody to be brought in one door and have that door close before the other opens.

“The detention deputy went to the back of the transport vehicle to retrieve Williams and saw the back of the transport vehicle’s window was kicked out and Williams was no longer in the vehicle,” the affidavit says.

“Deputy Marshals began to assist in looking for Williams in the immediate area to no avail. Williams is still at large.”

David Jolley, the lead United States marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, told News Channel 11 early Wednesday afternoon that two deputies were in the vehicle and marshals were at the courthouse ready for the transfer.

“The circumstances of the escape are under full investigation and anyone who may have assisted Williams or was negligent in their duties that may have facilitated the escape will be held responsible,” Jolley said.

Williams could face up to five years in prison for the escape if convicted.