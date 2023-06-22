JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — From federal lawsuits to a federal criminal case and state drug charges, former Johnson City businessman Sean Williams is either a defendant or key figure in a quartet of court battles.

From depositions this week to a plea deadline next month, the array of appearances and subpoenas, testimony and trials, is nothing short of dizzying. Given the gravity of the allegations and the breadth of people and entities that are implicated, News Channel 11 has compiled a timeline reflecting where things stand as of Thursday.

Drugs, weapons, sexual assault, a fall from a fifth-story window, police incompetence or corruption — the allegations related to Williams are wide-ranging and dramatic.

Two criminal, two civil cases

Sean Williams, a fugitive wanted on federal weapons charges in a case linked to Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested on separate charges in Jackson County, N.C. April 29. (WJHL photo)

News Channel 11 has investigated and followed the stories centering around Williams for the past year. The coverage launched with News Channel 11’s report on former federal prosecutor Kateri (Kat) Dahl’s lawsuit against Johnson City, the police department and individual police leaders.

Dahl’s suit claimed that “Robert Voe” (a pseudonym used for Williams, who at that time was on the run from a federal arrest warrant), was a serial rapist and drug dealer and that the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) was either incompetent or corrupt in not charging him with multiple crimes.

It continued through community protests over the allegations that police mishandled rape allegations against Williams and Johnson City’s response, including its enlisting of a well-known attorney to review its sexual assault procedures. News Channel 11 also covered tendrils of the case, from interviews with a woman who fell five stories from Williams’s apartment to county officials who called police when Williams, already wanted, made a scene at the Register of Deeds office in Jonesborough.

News Channel 11 broke the story when Williams was arrested on drug charges in Cullowhee, N.C. April 30, and reported when, after his transfer to federal custody on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, his name was finally revealed in Dahl’s lawsuit.

Wednesday, another lawsuit was filed on behalf of nine alleged sexual assault victims. It claims police violated those alleged victims’ constitutional rights to equal protection and due process, and were negligent in their training and supervision.

It says this amounted to discrimination on the basis of sex as, “when the JCPD officers and employees were made aware of the numerous complaints of Williams’ sexual assault, failed to investigate those complaints, and failed to protect female citizens of Johnson City from further criminal activity by Williams.”

Below are the timelines for various hearings, appearances, deadlines and more in each case, as of the time of reporting:

Dahl v Chief Karl Turner et al

June 20, 2023: Scheduled video deposition of Kateri Dahl by defendants’ counsel.

June 21, 2023: Scheduled video deposition of former police chief Karl Turner by Dahl’s counsel.

September-October 2023: Expert witness disclosure deadlines.

Dec. 1, 2023: Discovery deadline.

Jan. 16, 2024: Dispositive motions deadline.

April 30, 2024: Final pretrial conference.

May 14, 2024: Trial begins.

State of North Carolina v Sean Williams (multiple felony drug counts)

Aug. 8, 2023: Preliminary hearing, Jackson County District Court

United States of America v Sean Christopher Williams (felon in possession of ammunition)

April 13, 2021: Original sealed indictment filed by Kateri Dahl.

July 29, 2021: Kat Dahl replaced as U.S. representative by Meghan Gomez.

May 5, 2023: Sean Williams arrested by federal agents (remanded from N.C. custody)

May 9, 2023: Sean Williams arraigned in U.S. District Court, Greeneville.

May 9, 2023: David Leonard appointed as defense counsel for Williams.

June 21, 2023: David Leonard informs News Channel 11 that Bryce McKenzie is now acting as Williams’s counsel.

July 14 and 24, 2023: Deadlines for motions and responses.

Aug. 22, 2023: Plea bargain deadline and jury trial.

Jane Does 1-9 v City of Johnson City, Karl Turner et al

June 21, 2023: Complaint filed; motion to proceed under pseudonym

June 22, 2023: Johnson City media briefing on case.

Sean Williams remains in federal custody but is currently being housed in the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough.