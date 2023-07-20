JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year-long audit of the Johnson City Police Department that found shortfalls in the handling of sexual assault cases was presented to the City Commission on Thursday night.

City Manager Cathy Ball made a presentation during the meeting about key takeaways the city learned from the report, including significant areas that need improvement.

“There was no indication of any corruption, any willful intent or any illegal activity,” Ball said. “We think that’s that’s very important to point out.”

Ball said the police department’s record system was where the report found the most significant deficiencies.

“We have a record-keeping system on our patrol side, on our criminal investigation division. We need to find one that takes all of the information from the time a victim is initially interviewed and pulls all that information together,” Ball said.

The city manager also said police will partner with the district attorney’s office regarding protocols for sexual assault.

“They’re able to call out an assistant district attorney that can help them with anything that may be unusual or not completely spelled out in the protocol,” Ball said. “This gives us a more thorough opportunity to be able to collect evidence, to be able to look at a site.”

One concern brought up during public comment was the internal promotions of police staff after the retirements of the former police chief and other positions.

“I’m highly suspect of these officers being able to make this transition that needs to happen,” Jacob Lou Allen told commissioners. “Given that they have been steeped in the same culture that resulted in the incidences that produced this report.”

Another concern was if the investigation found that former officers didn’t correctly do their job.

“As a taxpaying citizen, I would cringe and be offended if they are allowed to keep their retirements or any other thing that they earned along the way,” Chris Edwards told commissioners.

Ball said the city is working to regain the public’s trust.