JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s city manager on Tuesday spoke directly to sexual assault victims whose cases may have been handled less than adequately by the Johnson City Police Department, saying the city will review some cases and “we’re prepared to regain your trust.”

Cathy Ball said those words while addressing members of the media hours after the results of a third-party law firm’s findings were released regarding the city police department’s handling of sexual assault cases.

That audit conducted by Daigle Law Group (DLG) resulted in eight findings related to the Johnson City Police Department’s (JCPD) operations. One of DLG’s findings was that the JCPD’s policies and procedures for investigating sexual assault cases were not up to par.

Ball said she knew from dialogue with Eric Daigle throughout the audit period the report would contain significant criticisms, but she said reading about individual cases referenced in the 45-page narrative was “very difficult to digest.”

Ball said the city and the JCPD are “committed to doing the right thing” as they move forward with the results of the audit.

“We pursued finding a nationally accredited law firm that could come in and do an assessment and evaluate the way that we perform sexual assault cases,” Ball said.

Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball discusses the Daigle Law Group’s audit of the Johnson City Police Department at city hall July 18, 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

The assessment included reviewing more than 300 of the JCPD’s sexual assault investigations spanning from January 2018 to December 2022. Ball said DLG also interviewed several department staff members, including former Johnson City Chief of Police Karl Turner. Turner retired in February of this year as part of a wide-reaching offer from the city to longtime employees.

“The review also included the opportunity for victims to come forward anonymously and to be able to provide information,” Ball said. “A safe website portal that would allow them the opportunity to communicate directly with Daigle about any concerns that they would have.”

Ball said the audit’s findings were “significant,” but they are also an opportunity for the JCPD to formulate a better future.

The Findings

DLG’s findings on the department’s handling of sexual assault cases were the following, according to Ball:

Records management was inadequate

Investigations were materially deficient

Investigations were found to be inconsistent, ineffective and incomplete

The closing-out process for investigations was flawed and inaccurate

All complaints of misconduct by the department must be investigated

Supervision was not adequate or sufficient to allow for a full investigation

Policies and procedures did not meet industry standards

Training was insufficient to effectively conduct sexual assault-related investigations

Ball highlighted the records management finding as the most significant in the city’s eyes.

Addressing the victims

After reading through DLG’s findings, Ball spoke directly to the victims of sexual assault who may have been impacted by what the audit found to be insufficient handling of cases.

“On behalf of the city administration, and the Johnson City Police Department command staff, we acknowledge to you that there are cases where we did not handle your cases appropriately,” she said. “We are prepared to review those cases, we’re prepared to open those up, if needed on a case-by-case basis. We’re prepared to regain your trust.”

The process of the audit has resulted in the administration learning more about the process of investigating sexual assaults and the trauma experienced by victims, Ball told members of the media.

“We’re making changes in our process to be able to assure victims that we will provide you the best care, along with other advocates to do that,” Ball said.

“This audit is to make sure that our police department addresses the needs of the victims first and foremost in doing this.”

When asked to provide a message to specifically women or those who do not feel safe within Johnson City, Ball said her hope is that they know they are cared for.

“I would say to them, ‘We care about you. We know more than we did, we understand more about trauma, the trauma that’s caused from becoming a victim of sexual assault. And we know that we’re committed to making sure the experience that you have moving forward is very compassionate, very caring, that you’re surrounded by the right people moving forward.'”

Changes coming after the audit

The wheels of change within the JCPD have already begun, with capital to the tune of $150,000 being dedicated to training, a new record management system and creating a more welcoming space for victims of sexual assault to be interviewed. Beyond that, Ball pointed to the new leadership within the JCPD that is prioritizing the findings.

“The department’s new leadership team is dedicated to continuing this process and implementing this with care and kindness toward all victims,” Ball said.

Bill Church officially took command of the JCPD as its new permanent chief in May. Ball said Church is the right person to implement the needed changes and hear the community’s feedback.

Johnson City Police Chief Bill Church listens as Ball discusses her decision to promote him after the retirement of Karl Turner. (Photo: WJHL)

“Chief Church has always been very open to saying ‘Yes, we want to learn how to do things better. Yes, we believe we can do things better,'” Ball said. “When I’m talking to someone who has the confidence to say, ‘Tell me how to improve. Tell me what I need to do better and to serve this community better,’ I know I have a good leader.”

Ball went on to say that Church’s humility and positive attitude make him ideally suited to lead the JCPD in its mission to better serve sexual assault victims.

During her time so far as city manager, Ball reflected on her interactions with the JCPD during investigations and said she had seen “nothing but professionalism and integrity demonstrated.”

“We acknowledge that the report identifies several shortcomings and several rooms or areas for improvement,” Ball said. “We also want to acknowledge that within this report, there is no finding of willful intent of corruption or illegal activity.”

In addition to leadership within the police department, Ball pointed to First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, whom she said provided the city and entire district with a roadmap and protocol for handling sexual assault shortly after he took office last August.

The city has also taken further action by starting to review policies and procedures, hiring a full-time staff attorney to evaluate practices and working to provide services to victims of sexual assault. The JCPD is also evaluating staffing needs within the Criminal Investigations Division, Ball said, and the city is hopeful that these steps will lead to meaningful changes.

She said engaging Daigle and following through to get the report (the city spent $45,000 on it) was the most important thing that needed to happen to create avenues for change at JCPD.

“It was very difficult to digest in terms of just reading the case files and seeing the words on paper, but having the information and knowing how to move forward at this point is so powerful,” she said.

“We’re all about continuous improvement. We want to improve, we want to serve our community better. We now have the tools that we need, and the commission’s full support, to move forward on making these changes and we are excited about the ability and the energy and the culture that we are seeing within the department to embrace these.”

Finally, Ball said the JCPD will regularly provide updates to city leadership on ways it is demonstrating improvement.

“We will report our progress to the board of commission on a regular basis, but no less than every six months.”