Seagraves Fire Truck makes debut at Turkey Trot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Seagraves Fire Truck has made its public debut Thursday at the Johnson City Turkey Trot. The fire engine is one of the city’s very first fire trucks.

After more than 20 years of the truck sitting in storage, the city, along with firefighters decided to refurbish the fire engine.

They started raising money for the project about a year ago and they began work on the truck only about five months ago.

“This is one of our original trucks,” said Station Four Driver and Engineer Shane Malone. “It’s been in Johnson city since 1928 it was actually bought for Johnson city. we’ve been in possession of it its whole life it ran up until the ’80s.”

Johnson City leaders and members of the fire station hope the truck can serve as a piece of Johnson City history, and be used for fire education.