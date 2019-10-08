SCSO: Woman dies after found unresponsive in her front yard; charges upgraded for suspect

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed with News Channel 11 that a woman found unresponsive in her front yard Sunday has died.

Source: Melissa Mingle’s family

That woman has been identified by authorities as Melissa Mingle, 37, of Kingsport.

Authorities discovered Mingle unresponsive on Fordtown Road.

The suspect in her death, Nathaniel White-Young, is now charged with first-degree murder.

SEE ALSO: Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder in Sullivan Co. now in custody

Source: Melissa Mingle’s family

Authorities confirmed that White-Young was found in Hamblen County Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

White-Young also faces a charge of aggravated arson.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials also said in a release Tuesday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time…As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information relating to the case can be released at this time. Our investigators have been in constant communication with District Attorney General Barry Staubus and his staff regarding the case.”

Source: Melissa Mingle’s family

PREVIOUS STORY: Neighbors who called 911 in Sullivan Co. attempted murder case hoping for justice

News Channel 11 requested White-Young’s criminal background Monday, which revealed he had previously been arrested on October 28, 2018 for aggravated domestic assault involving Mingle.

White-Young had entered a guilty plea for that charge, and his jail time was suspended. He was sentenced to a $50 fine and put on probation and ordered to complete anger management.

White-Young was also ordered to have no violent contact with Mingle following the incident.