SCSO: Woman charged with felony murder after ‘suspicious death’ in Bluff City

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested after an investigation into a “suspicious death” in Sullivan County.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Hunting Hill Road in Bluff City around 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

The release states a woman was found dead at the scene from “an apparent gunshot wound.”

SCSO reports information led investigators to speak to Misty Magic James, 26, of Johnson City about the murder.

James was arrested and charged with especially aggravated burglary and felony murder.

The victim was officially identified by SCSO as Trina Jones, 60.

As of Tuesday, the investigation is still ongoing.

The release states James remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.