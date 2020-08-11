SCSO: Two transported to hospital after train vs. car in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people have been transported to the hospital after their vehicle was involved in an accident with a train in Bluff City on Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene of the accident at 8:42 a.m.

The crash occurred at the railroad crossing on White Top Road near the Brown Street intersection, according to Seabolt.

Seabolt told News Channel 11 that the two people in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

