SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Bluff City man is injured after police say a 2017 Ram 2500 left the roadway, ran through a ditch line, hit a culvert and went airborne before crashing into a tree.

Sullivan County deputies responded to the scene at Chinquapin Grove Road and Greenwood Drive.

First responders transported the driver to an area hospital to treat his injuries. The extent of those injuries was not released.

No further details surrounding the wreck were released.