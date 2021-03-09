SCSO teaming up with ‘Running 4 Heroes’ to honor fallen first responders

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A 12-year-old that has gained national attention for honoring fallen first responders will be making his way to Tennessee this month to host a run in the Tri-Cities region.

Zechariah Cartledge, 12, of Florida, started a non-profit two years ago called “Running 4 Heroes” with a goal of paying tribute to fallen first responders while also raising money for injured first responders.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will help lead the run on March 16 in the Bristol Motor Speedway Pace Car.

According to a release Tuesday, “The run will begin in the North Entrance parking lot at Bristol Motor Speedway. The mile route will circle back to end at the same parking lot.”

In February 2019, Zechariah Cartledge posted a video on social media dedicating one of his runs to Sgt. Steve Hinkle with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Hinkle was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call about a welfare check in February 2019.