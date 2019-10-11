SCSO: Surveillance video helps deputies track down suspect in minivan theft

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities have arrested a man on several charges after surveillance video captured a suspect stealing a minivan from a local business.

Deputies first responded to Hagy’s Auto Sales on October 7 after a reported auto theft and burglary.

Surveillance video captured a suspect, later identified as Jonathan McClure, 34, taking a blue 2003 Dodge Caravan from that business.

On October 9th, detectives stopped a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen van and recognized McClure from the surveillance video.

McClure now faces several charges as authorities reported, “there were three violation of probation warrants that were outstanding for his arrest as well as a warrant for failing to report to jail. One of the violation of probation warrants has no bond; therefore, he remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail. “

No further information was immediately available.