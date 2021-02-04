SCSO: Surveillance video captures dog being dragged by vehicle in Kingsport church parking lot

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for seriously harming a dog by dragging it behind a vehicle.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the dog was dragged behind what appears to be a white four-door sedan in the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church along Lone Star Road in Kingsport.

Call 423-279-7330 with info!.

The release says video was captured by surveillance cameras at the church on January 28.

The dog was found the next night by church members and taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said in the release that there were at least two people in the car at the time the dog was dragged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.