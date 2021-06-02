SCSO: Sullivan County murder suspect admitted to shooting woman in recording

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators say a Sullivan County murder suspect admitted to fatally shooting another woman in a recording.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Misty Magic James, 26 of Johnson City, described in detail the murder of Trina Jones, including admitting to shooting the victim and stealing items from the residence, in a 19-minute long video.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of the recording by an informant.

The sheriff’s office has charged James with aggravated burglary and felony murder after Jones was found dead Monday on Hunting Hill Road near Bluff City.

While investigators were on scene, so was James. Our camera captured video of her while authorities were investigating.

Misty James at the scene (Photo: WJHL)

James was booked into jail with bond set at $10,000.