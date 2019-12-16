SCSO: Sullivan County Jail recertified by Tenn. Corrections Institute

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that the Tennessee Corrections Institute recertified the county jail on during a December 4 board meeting in Nashville.

During an inspection of the facility on August 22, the TCI Board of Controls “inspectors thoroughly reviewed the overall operation of the jail and the equipment within,” the SCSO press release read.

“Overcrowding was listed as a finding along with a fire panel in need of repair,” the release continued. “Since then, the fire panel has been repaired, and the TCI Board recognized the overall progress Sullivan County has made in moving forward with a solution to the overcrowding problem.”

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reportedly presented a progress report regarding actions being taken to address the overcrowding situation at the December 4 meeting in Nashville.

“The board was updated on plans to start a pretrial release program along with information about a study that has been launched to develop a master plan for expanding the jail,” the release added.

According to the release, the Sullivan County Jail has been actively working to move state inmates to other county jails as well as prisons within the Tennessee Department of Corrections system in an effort to reduce the headcount.

The release stated that the jail was built to hold a maximum of 619 inmates but has recently reached a record high, housing 1,082 inmates.

The current population is approximately 900, the release added.