SCSO: Rogersville woman arrested after multiple narcotics found during traffic stop in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Rogersville woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop and found drugs, cash and paraphernalia in her vehicle.

According to a release from SCSO, Natasha Newberry, 36, was arrested on Wednesday on Lynn Garden Drive.

The release says investigators were informed Newberry would be arriving in the Lynn Garden area in a white Chrysler 300 to deliver narcotics.

The Chrysler was spotted and a traffic stop was conducted. Newberry was identified as the driver.

Newberry consented to a search of the vehicle, according to the release.

SCSO reports the following narcotics and paraphernalia was found in the vehicle along with $2,457 in cash:

10 Clonazepam pills (Schedule IV narcotic)

15 Alprazolam pills (Schedule IV narcotic)

2 baggies of what is believed to be methamphetamine

12 grams of marijuana

Digital scales

Other paraphernalia

The vehicle and cash was seized by the sheriff’s office, and Newberry was arrested.

She is charged with one count of Schedule II narcotics violation, two counts of Schedule IV narcotics

violations, Simple Possession, Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked and Unlawful Drug

Paraphernalia.

Newberry had an active warrant for her arrest for the Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked.

Newberry’s bond was set at $25,000, and she was released Thursday after making bond.