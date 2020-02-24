LIVE NOW /
SCSO: Reward for missing Evelyn Boswell now up to nearly $59K

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday afternoon that the reward for finding 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell is now $58,950.

PREVIOUS STORY: Ballad Health & CEO adding $30K to reward in search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

MORE: Sullivan Co. Sheriff announces he’s donating $1K reward in search for missing 15-month-old

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

