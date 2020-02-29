Breaking News
SCSO: Reward for finding missing Evelyn Boswell over $61K

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reward for information leading to authorities finding missing 15-month -old Evelyn Boswell has increased to $61,150.

The reward fund was initially prompted by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy when he announced at a press conference on February 21 that he was personally contributing $1,000.

Ballad Health later added $25,000 and CEO Alan Levine contributed $5,000 to the reward total.

Individuals, businesses and local organizations added to the rewards as the search for Evelyn continued.

If you would like to donate to add to the reward, call SCSO at 423-279-6064.

If anyone has any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts or her disappearance, they are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

