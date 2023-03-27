SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County authorities reminded the Tri-Cities on Monday to remain on the lookout for a man that was last seen in 2021.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Ralph Nelson was last contacted on April 4, 2021. After he was reported missing on April 19 of that year, the SCSO asked the public to help find him.

Ralph Nelson (Photo/SCSO)

“Investigators are still looking to find anyone that had any contact with Ralph Nelson around the

time that he was last seen,” the release said. “If anyone has spoken to him since he was reported missing, we would encourage them to come forward as any information would be helpful with the investigation.”

The SCSO said Nelson was 51 years old at the time he was reported missing and reportedly left a home on Patterson Hill Road in Blountville. Nelson, who would be 53 as of March 2023, was described as follows:

-Height: 5’11”

-Race: White

-Weight: 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on Nelson’s location is encouraged to contact SCSO investigators at 423-279-7506.